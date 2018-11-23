PTC Inc (PTC) Holdings Boosted by Broadview Advisors LLC

Broadview Advisors LLC boosted its position in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. PTC makes up 1.6% of Broadview Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Broadview Advisors LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $9,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,657,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,819,000 after buying an additional 260,827 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of PTC by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,516,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,077,000 after purchasing an additional 58,441 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,049,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,422,000 after purchasing an additional 18,880 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 225.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,038,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,413,000 after purchasing an additional 719,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,004,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,653,000 after purchasing an additional 14,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CFO Andrew Miller sold 46,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $3,975,010.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,900,903.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $25,615.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,643.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,787 shares of company stock worth $8,308,854. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
PTC opened at $84.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.54. PTC Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.40 and a fifty-two week high of $107.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $312.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.00 million. PTC had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.97%. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTC. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Cowen set a $105.00 target price on shares of PTC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PTC to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PTC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.63.
PTC Company Profile
PTC Inc develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: IoT Group, Solutions Group, and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications and augmented reality (AR) experiences; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.
