PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT) Holdings Raised by Elk Creek Partners LLC

Elk Creek Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 271,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Elk Creek Partners LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $12,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTCT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $33.80 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $52.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $53.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.56 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 30.61% and a negative return on equity of 27.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and Emflaza (deflazacort) for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

