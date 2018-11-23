Pure Storage (PSTG) Given a $26.00 Price Target by Oppenheimer Analysts

Oppenheimer set a $26.00 target price on Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) in a research note published on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, July 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pure Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pure Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.16.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $16.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.76. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $29.14.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $372.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles H. Giancarlo sold 54,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $1,510,025.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President David Hatfield sold 50,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $1,379,947.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 214,417 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,580. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,426,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Pure Storage by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Pure Storage by 196.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 25,493 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

