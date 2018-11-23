Pzena Investment Management LLC Acquires 19,238 Shares of Masonite International Corp (DOOR)

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,021,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,238 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 3.70% of Masonite International worth $65,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 773.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Masonite International from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Masonite International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $64.00 price target on shares of Masonite International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Masonite International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $53.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.28. Masonite International Corp has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.88 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 7.08%. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Masonite International Corp will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

