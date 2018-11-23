Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for AxoGen, Inc (AXGN) Lowered by Analyst

AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) – Equities researchers at Leerink Swann decreased their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AxoGen in a report released on Tuesday, November 20th. Leerink Swann analyst R. Newitter now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.12). Leerink Swann has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for AxoGen’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on AxoGen from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

AXGN stock opened at $30.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.84 and a beta of -0.27. AxoGen has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $56.85.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.52 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 25.39%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 844.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In other AxoGen news, General Counsel Gregory Gene Freitag sold 20,000 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 140,865 shares in the company, valued at $4,542,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 25,000 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $829,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 394,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,105,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

