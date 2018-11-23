Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Medtronic PLC Decreased by Piper Jaffray Companies (MDT)

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Medtronic in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical technology company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.29. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Argus raised their price target on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Leerink Swann raised their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.18.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $92.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $124.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.56. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $76.41 and a 12 month high of $100.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.35 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,867,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,378,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,789 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,443,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,007,035,000 after acquiring an additional 939,892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 89,912.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,012,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,673,505,000 after acquiring an additional 16,993,455 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,884,401 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $760,649,000 after acquiring an additional 394,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 22.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,925,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $779,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Geoffrey Martha sold 49,799 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $4,876,816.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,872 shares in the company, valued at $8,605,304.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 47,176 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $4,523,234.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 152,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,629,274.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,134 shares of company stock worth $11,918,901 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

