Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for QEP Resources Inc Increased by Piper Jaffray Companies (QEP)

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of QEP Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Harrison now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for QEP Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18. QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on QEP. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of QEP Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of QEP Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $15.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.66.

Shares of QEP stock opened at $8.97 on Thursday. QEP Resources has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,686,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,173,000 after purchasing an additional 198,575 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in QEP Resources by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,252,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,767 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in QEP Resources by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,649,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,066 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in QEP Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,017,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,482,000 after acquiring an additional 155,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Capital Management Corp lifted its position in QEP Resources by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 3,606,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,346 shares in the last quarter.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in western Texas, Williston Basin in North Dakota, Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana, Uinta Basin in eastern Utah, and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado.

