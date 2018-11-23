Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) Lowered by Analyst

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Dycom Industries in a report released on Tuesday, November 20th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a $93.00 target price on Dycom Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

Shares of DY opened at $63.55 on Thursday. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $63.38 and a 52-week high of $123.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Dycom Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 29th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 388.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.