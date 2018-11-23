Qudian (QD) Shares Gap Up to $5.87

Shares of Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.94, but opened at $5.87. Qudian shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 4470961 shares changing hands.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut Qudian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Macquarie cut Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 4.58.
Qudian (NYSE:QD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Qudian had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 30.49%. Qudian’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Qudian by 26.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,507,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 521,560 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Qudian by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 138,540 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Qudian by 40.8% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,155,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 334,985 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Qudian by 31.5% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,108,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 265,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Qudian during the third quarter valued at $4,210,000. 5.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Qudian (NYSE:QD)
Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products, such as cash short-term unsecured lines of credit, which are distributed in digital form; and merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis, as well as budget auto financing products.
