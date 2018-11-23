Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $8.19 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 297.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,339 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,084 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,222.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 281,725 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 277,269 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.6% during the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 272.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,409 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 24,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBA. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $79.76 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $59.07 and a one year high of $83.18. The stock has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $33.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

In other news, SVP Kimberly R. Scardino sold 11,970 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $955,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $217,457.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,292.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,268,584 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/rafferty-asset-management-llc-has-8-19-million-stake-in-walgreens-boots-alliance-inc-wba.html.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.