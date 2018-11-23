Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 13,544 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,544 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $9,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,075,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,135,000 after acquiring an additional 383,166 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 433,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,574,000 after acquiring an additional 49,052 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,046.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $85.24 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.11 and a 1 year high of $89.30. The firm has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 10th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.91.

In related news, SVP E Scott Gilbert sold 80,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $6,825,877.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,482,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

