Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 26,081 Shares of ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,081 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $11,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 37.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,174,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,803,000 after acquiring an additional 594,263 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 68,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,841,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 1.8% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in ASML by 4.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,232,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,783,000 after acquiring an additional 86,754 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 16.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 36,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $163.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12. ASML Holding NV has a fifty-two week low of $156.58 and a fifty-two week high of $221.66.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 24.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding NV will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. UBS Group cut ASML from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.80.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Holistic lithography solutions.

