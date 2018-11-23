Randgold Resources (RRS) Given New GBX 6,240 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Randgold Resources (LON:RRS) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,256 ($81.75) to GBX 6,240 ($81.54) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Randgold Resources to a sector performer rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 4,500 ($58.80) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($91.47) target price (down previously from GBX 9,000 ($117.60)) on shares of Randgold Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Numis Securities raised Randgold Resources to an add rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. UBS Group raised Randgold Resources to a buy rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.40) target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($91.47) target price on shares of Randgold Resources in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 6,599.09 ($86.23).

Shares of Randgold Resources stock opened at GBX 6,522 ($85.22) on Monday. Randgold Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 5,760 ($75.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,255 ($107.87).

About Randgold Resources

Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company’s activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates various mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company is exploring in African countries, such as Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

