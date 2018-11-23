Rate3 Price Down 33.3% Over Last Week (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 23rd. During the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rate3 token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, HADAX, BitForex and DDEX. Rate3 has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $172,714.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009516 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00022683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00127842 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00193293 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $391.05 or 0.09019835 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009380 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 was first traded on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,994,997 tokens. The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, HADAX, IDEX, DEx.top, Bibox, FCoin, DDEX, Coinrail and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

