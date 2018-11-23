Raymond James (RJF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Raymond James have marginally underperformed the industry over the past six months. The company's earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in only one of the trailing four quarters. Its fourth-quarter fiscal 2018 (ended Sep 30) results show dismal trading performance and higher expenses, partly offset by investment banking fee growth. Slowdown in equity and debt issuances will continue to weigh on the company’s underwriting revenues. Also, mounting expenses mainly due to higher compensation costs and bank loan loss provisions will likely hurt bottom-line growth to some extent. However, strategic acquisitions, lower tax rates and persistent loan growth are expected to support profitability. Further, steady capital deployment plan indicate strong balance sheet.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RJF. JMP Securities raised shares of Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $117.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raymond James from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Raymond James from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Shares of RJF opened at $76.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $71.93 and a twelve month high of $102.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.74.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.13). Raymond James had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Raymond James news, insider Tashtego S. Elwyn acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.75 per share, with a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,056.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 5,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $527,976.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RJF. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Raymond James by 55.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 258,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,108,000 after buying an additional 92,655 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Raymond James by 6.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the second quarter worth $277,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Raymond James by 9.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,629,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

