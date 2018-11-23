RChain Trading Down 39.4% Over Last 7 Days (RHOC)

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 23rd. One RChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0518 or 0.00001200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Kucoin, AirSwap and ChaoEX. Over the last week, RChain has traded 39.4% lower against the US dollar. RChain has a market cap of $19.37 million and $132,217.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009488 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00022843 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00127429 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00192693 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.00 or 0.08966214 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009233 BTC.

RChain Profile

RChain was first traded on December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative.

Buying and Selling RChain

RChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, ChaoEX, Bitinka, Kucoin, IDEX, BitMart, OOOBTC and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

