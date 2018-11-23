Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Delphi Technologies (DLPH)

Delphi Technologies (NYSE: DLPH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/14/2018 – Delphi Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $20.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Delphi Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Delphi Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Delphi Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $28.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Delphi Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Buckingham Research from $27.00 to $20.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Delphi Technologies was given a new $26.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Delphi Technologies was given a new $25.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – Delphi Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

10/23/2018 – Delphi Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

10/15/2018 – Delphi Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2018 – Delphi Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2018 – Delphi Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2018 – Delphi Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2018 – Delphi Technologies was given a new $27.00 price target on by analysts at Buckingham Research. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/3/2018 – Delphi Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Delphi Technologies’ operation in the global automotive component supply industry remains a concern. The industry is subject to stiff competition, rapid technological changes, short product life cycles and cyclical and reduced consumer demand patterns. Declining business from light duty diesel is expected to hurt Delphi Technologies’ prospects. High debt and seasonality are other major headwinds. The company has underperformed its industry year-to-date. However, Delphi Technologies looks strong on the back of its vast geographic presence, especially from the opportunities in Asia Pacific region and China. Regional presence coupled with its diversified and innovative product portfolio with updated technologies strengthen its client base. The aftermarket business generates stable recurring revenues.”

10/3/2018 – Delphi Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Buckingham Research from $48.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/2/2018 – Delphi Technologies is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

10/1/2018 – Delphi Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

Shares of NYSE DLPH opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Delphi Technologies PLC has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $60.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.42.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 5th. Delphi Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

In other Delphi Technologies news, Director Robin J. Adams bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.79 per share, for a total transaction of $83,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of Delphi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total value of $241,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,911,140.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 468,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $549,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 88.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 55.0% during the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 37,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

