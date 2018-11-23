Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Benefitfocus (BNFT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) in the last few weeks:

11/13/2018 – Benefitfocus was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/7/2018 – Benefitfocus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

11/6/2018 – Benefitfocus was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/2/2018 – Benefitfocus had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2018 – Benefitfocus had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $42.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2018 – Benefitfocus had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2018 – Benefitfocus was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/18/2018 – Benefitfocus is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2018 – Benefitfocus was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Benefitfocus stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,020. Benefitfocus Inc has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $45.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Benefitfocus’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Benefitfocus Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 84.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 32.9% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 113,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after buying an additional 28,092 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 28.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 85,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 19,179 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 55.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,703,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The company's products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

