RECORD (RCD) Price Down 35.8% This Week

RECORD (CURRENCY:RCD) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. RECORD has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $314.00 worth of RECORD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RECORD token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail and CoinBene. During the last week, RECORD has traded down 35.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009327 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00023025 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00126830 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00191436 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.83 or 0.08771034 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009282 BTC.

RECORD Profile

RECORD’s official message board is medium.com/record-foundation. RECORD’s official website is recordfoundation.org. RECORD’s official Twitter account is @recordfarm.

RECORD Token Trading

RECORD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RECORD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RECORD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RECORD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

