Relaxing Retirement Coach Sells 13,180 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Relaxing Retirement Coach lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 300,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,180 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $20,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 970,344.9% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 998,209,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 998,106,454 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 38,633,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,157 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 441,677.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,198,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,698,000 after purchasing an additional 14,195,529 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,413,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,823,000 after purchasing an additional 609,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AT Bancorp increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AT Bancorp now owns 2,563,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,573,000 after purchasing an additional 78,461 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,490. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.45 and a 52-week high of $70.50.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

