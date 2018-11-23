Renault (RNO) Given a €98.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Cfra set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. BNP Paribas set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Commerzbank set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renault presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €84.59 ($98.36).

Shares of Renault stock opened at €95.21 ($110.71) on Monday. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ. It primarily offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, Nissan, Datsun, and LADA brands.

