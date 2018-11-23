Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,102 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 52,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 22,438 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,468,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,773 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 34,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth $1,914,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth $485,000. 60.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.35 per share, for a total transaction of $108,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $76.62 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.26 and a 52-week high of $77.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.54.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

RSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Republic Services from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Republic Services from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.71.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

