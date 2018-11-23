Research Analysts Offer Predictions for PREMIER FOODS P/ADR’s FY2021 Earnings (PRRFY)

PREMIER FOODS P/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for PREMIER FOODS P/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded PREMIER FOODS P/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

PRRFY stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. PREMIER FOODS P/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.94.

PREMIER FOODS P/ADR Company Profile

There is no company description available for Premier Foods PLC.

