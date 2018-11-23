Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Aratana Therapeutics (PETX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PETX) in the last few weeks:

11/14/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/10/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/8/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/5/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics was given a new $10.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

10/23/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/22/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/17/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/9/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/2/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ PETX opened at $6.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.17. Aratana Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $7.28.

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. Aratana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 52.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.08%. Analysts expect that Aratana Therapeutics Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ernst Heinen sold 19,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $134,190.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,073.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Steven St sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $454,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,233 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,851.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,513 shares of company stock worth $660,966 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PETX. Engaged Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,376,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 365,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,348,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,231,000 after acquiring an additional 345,204 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,874,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 256,441 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,118,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 208,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc, a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics.

