Revance Therapeutics Inc (RVNC) Insider Cyril Allouche Sells 491 Shares

Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) insider Cyril Allouche sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $10,144.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cyril Allouche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 9th, Cyril Allouche sold 2,188 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $51,899.36.

Shares of RVNC stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.35. Revance Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $37.45.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.49 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.45% and a negative net margin of 4,205.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics Inc will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Revance Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,506,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,444,000 after purchasing an additional 28,683 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 62,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 55.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 62.3% in the third quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 164,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 63,061 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $8,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis.

