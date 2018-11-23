Reviewing CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (CIHKY) and Ally Financial (ALLY)

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) and Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ally Financial has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR and Ally Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR 22.62% 16.49% 1.18% Ally Financial 16.87% 10.25% 0.79%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.2% of Ally Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Ally Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR and Ally Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR $46.95 billion 0.40 $10.38 billion N/A N/A Ally Financial $9.87 billion 1.03 $929.00 million $2.39 10.28

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Ally Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR and Ally Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Ally Financial 0 6 12 0 2.67

Ally Financial has a consensus target price of $32.82, suggesting a potential upside of 33.65%. Given Ally Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ally Financial is more favorable than CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR.

Dividends

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Ally Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ally Financial pays out 25.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR beats Ally Financial on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. provides various wholesale and retail banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers time, demand, call, notice, and RMB deposits; and deposit, current, and capital accounts. It also provides personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans, as well as loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business, combo, guarantee, and housing mortgage loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and financial leasing, third-party payment, and guarantee services, as well as loans for vessels. In addition, the company offers investment and wealth management, and insurance products; individual forex option and express, and gold trading services; open ended funds; private banking and cash management services; and financial consultation, debt financing underwriting, merger and acquisition financing, and equity financing and enterprise listing services. Further, it provides settlement and trade chain financing services; international business, wealth investment, risk and financial management, cross border RMB financing, international factoring and settlement, oversea financing, and trade finance services; and forfeiting and risk participation, cross border RMB clearing, interbank business, and escrow services. Additionally, the company offers instruments; custody and pension services; credit cards; and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2017, it had 137 branches; 1,681 sub-branches; 1 branch-level operation center; 1 representative office; 3,340 self-service centers; 11,382 self-service machines, including 1,610 automatic teller machines, and 9,772 deposit-taking and cash withdrawal machines; and 12,936 visual counters. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc. provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments. The Automotive Finance Operations segment provides automotive financing services to consumers and automotive dealers. Its automotive finance services include providing retail installment sales contracts, loans and leases, term loans to dealers, financing dealer floorplans, other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to companies, and fleet financing. This segment also offers financing services to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles and equipment, and vehicle remarketing services. The Insurance Operations segment offers consumer finance protection and insurance products through the automotive dealer channel, and commercial insurance products directly to dealers. The Mortgage Finance Operations segment manages held-for-investment consumer mortgage finance loan portfolio that includes bulk purchases of high-quality jumbo and LMI mortgage loans originated by third parties, as well as direct-to-consumer mortgage offerings. The Corporate Finance Operations segment provides senior secured leveraged cash flow and asset-based loans to middle market companies. Its primary focus is on businesses owned by private equity sponsors with loans used for leveraged buyouts, mergers and acquisitions, debt refinancing, restructurings, and working capital. The company, through its subsidiary, Ally Bank, also offers commercial banking products and services. In addition, it provides digital wealth management and online brokerage platform services. The company was formerly known as GMAC Inc. and changed its name to Ally Financial Inc. in May 2010. Ally Financial Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

