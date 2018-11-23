Reviewing Textainer Group (TGH) and Aly Energy Services (ALYE)

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) and Aly Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ALYE) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Textainer Group and Aly Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Textainer Group 1 2 1 0 2.00 Aly Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Textainer Group currently has a consensus price target of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 54.43%. Given Textainer Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Textainer Group is more favorable than Aly Energy Services.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Textainer Group and Aly Energy Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Textainer Group $490.85 million 1.30 $19.36 million $0.41 27.24 Aly Energy Services $14.63 million 0.39 -$420,000.00 N/A N/A

Textainer Group has higher revenue and earnings than Aly Energy Services.

Risk & Volatility

Textainer Group has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aly Energy Services has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.0% of Textainer Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Textainer Group and Aly Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Textainer Group 10.01% 5.79% 1.56% Aly Energy Services -5.74% -5.00% -2.71%

Summary

Textainer Group beats Aly Energy Services on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers. It also provides container management, acquisition, and disposal services to affiliated and unaffiliated container investors. In addition, the company sells containers from its fleet, as well as purchases, leases, or resells containers from shipping line customers, container traders, and other sellers of containers. It operates a fleet of approximately 2.2 million containers, representing 3.3 million twenty-foot equivalent units. The company primarily serves shipping lines, as well as freight forwarding companies and the United States military. Textainer Group Holdings Limited was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Aly Energy Services Company Profile

Aly Energy Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. The company offers solids control systems and surface rental equipment primarily designed for and used in land-based horizontal drilling. Its equipment includes centrifuges and auxiliary solids control equipment; mud circulating tanks of 400 and 500 barrel capacity; and auxiliary surface rental equipment, including portable mud mixing plants and containment systems. The company also provides personnel at the customer's well site to operate the equipment, as well as to rig-up/rig-down and haul the equipment to and from the customer's location. Aly Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

