Reviewing United Microelectronics (UMC) and Sigma Designs (SIGM)

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) and Sigma Designs (NASDAQ:SIGM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Dividends

United Microelectronics pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Sigma Designs does not pay a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Microelectronics and Sigma Designs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Microelectronics $5.01 billion 0.86 $326.47 million N/A N/A Sigma Designs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Designs.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for United Microelectronics and Sigma Designs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Microelectronics 4 5 0 0 1.56 Sigma Designs 0 4 0 0 2.00

United Microelectronics currently has a consensus price target of $2.19, suggesting a potential upside of 24.43%. Sigma Designs has a consensus price target of $7.05, suggesting a potential upside of 4,306.25%. Given Sigma Designs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sigma Designs is more favorable than United Microelectronics.

Profitability

This table compares United Microelectronics and Sigma Designs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Microelectronics 6.93% 4.94% 2.74% Sigma Designs N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.8% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.0% of Sigma Designs shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Sigma Designs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

United Microelectronics beats Sigma Designs on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries. It serves fabless design companies, and integrated device manufacturers. The company operates primarily in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Japan, Europe, and the United States. United Microelectronics Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

About Sigma Designs

Sigma Designs, Inc., an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles. It also offers legacy products; and software development kits and engineering support services for hardware and software. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturer representatives, distributors, and resellers to end-product manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. Sigma Designs, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

