Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2,555.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Adeel Khan acquired 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.43 per share, with a total value of $50,467.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,467.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REXR opened at $32.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $54.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on REXR shares. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/rexford-industrial-realty-inc-rexr-shares-bought-by-nomura-asset-management-co-ltd.html.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 168 properties with approximately 20.6 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.