Rexnord (RXN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday. They currently have a $31.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.76% from the company’s previous close.

RXN has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Rexnord from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Rexnord from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Rexnord from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Get Rexnord alerts:

NYSE RXN traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.25. The company had a trading volume of 14,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,604. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Rexnord has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $32.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $524.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rexnord will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Theodore D. Crandall acquired 4,000 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,330 shares in the company, valued at $565,987.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $217,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,415.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,090,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,001,000 after buying an additional 141,884 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 42.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after buying an additional 105,598 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 2,952.4% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 47,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 46,116 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 1.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 932,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,727,000 after buying an additional 14,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 216,331.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 976,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,063,000 after buying an additional 975,655 shares during the last quarter.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.