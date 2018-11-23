Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,520 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $21,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 18,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MLM. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Barclays set a $215.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. DA Davidson set a $200.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup set a $231.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.11.

Shares of MLM opened at $186.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.75 and a twelve month high of $241.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

In other news, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $273,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,628.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

