Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in PVH Corp (PVH)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of PVH worth $22,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in PVH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Opera Trading Capital bought a new stake in PVH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PVH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PVH by 709.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in PVH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $111.69 on Friday. PVH Corp has a 1 year low of $106.63 and a 1 year high of $169.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The textile maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PVH Corp will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.89%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $177.00 price target on PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on PVH from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a $180.00 price target on PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.45.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

