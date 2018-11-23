Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,391 Shares of Torchmark Co. (TMK)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of Torchmark worth $20,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Torchmark by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,022,000 after buying an additional 75,235 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Torchmark by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,967,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,207,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Torchmark by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,562,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,116 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Torchmark by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,498,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,025,000 after purchasing an additional 203,149 shares during the period. Finally, SPF Beheer BV lifted its stake in shares of Torchmark by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 912,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Torchmark alerts:

TMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Torchmark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Torchmark from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Torchmark from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.86.

In other Torchmark news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,375 shares of Torchmark stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,085,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,828 shares in the company, valued at $9,281,115.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,250 shares of Torchmark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.35, for a total value of $1,082,287.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,944,751.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,829 shares of company stock valued at $29,545,256 in the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMK opened at $86.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Torchmark Co. has a 52 week low of $80.34 and a 52 week high of $93.60.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Torchmark had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 36.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Torchmark Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. Torchmark’s payout ratio is 13.28%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/rhumbline-advisers-sells-1391-shares-of-torchmark-co-tmk.html.

About Torchmark

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life and term life insurance, and other life insurance.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Torchmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torchmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.