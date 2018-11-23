Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,502 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.22% of Varian Medical Systems worth $22,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VAR. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $117,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the second quarter worth $118,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the second quarter worth $137,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $163,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

VAR stock opened at $114.99 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $130.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $801.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $152,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,498,033. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total transaction of $312,704.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,423 shares of company stock valued at $2,278,268. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Varian Particle Therapy. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy.

