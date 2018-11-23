Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,646 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,646 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $21,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5,010.3% during the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 254,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,097,000 after buying an additional 249,863 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,549,000 after buying an additional 244,948 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 286,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,717,000 after purchasing an additional 163,258 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 734,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,417,000 after purchasing an additional 145,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 416.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 165,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,630,000 after purchasing an additional 133,357 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Argus dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $129.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $118.73 and a twelve month high of $170.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 16.47%. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.93%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,646 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/rhumbline-advisers-sells-6646-shares-of-old-dominion-freight-line-odfl.html.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. The company also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.