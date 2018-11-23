Richard Paul Buckanavage Sells 4,500 Shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (HCAP) Stock

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) insider Richard Paul Buckanavage sold 4,500 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $49,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,387.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAP traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,877. The company has a current ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.74. Harvest Capital Credit Corp has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $12.16.

Get Harvest Capital Credit alerts:

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 30.83%. Research analysts predict that Harvest Capital Credit Corp will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%. Harvest Capital Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.06%.

HCAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,350,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,714,000. Harvest Capital Credit accounts for about 33.8% of Franklin Square Holdings L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. owned approximately 21.10% of Harvest Capital Credit at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/richard-paul-buckanavage-sells-4500-shares-of-harvest-capital-credit-corp-hcap-stock.html.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Capital Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Capital Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.