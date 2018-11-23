Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Hits $0.0147 on Top Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 35% lower against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $7.32 million and $275,056.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000338 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, OKEx, Ethfinex and C2CX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

RCN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 497,530,791 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Ethfinex, Bittrex, Huobi, OKEx, Upbit, Bancor Network, Binance, Kyber Network, Gate.io and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

