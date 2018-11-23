RMR Group (RMR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

RMR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RMR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. B. Riley set a $89.00 target price on shares of RMR Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of RMR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.00.

RMR opened at $64.70 on Tuesday. RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.81 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 26th. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMR. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RMR Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in RMR Group in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in RMR Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in RMR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in RMR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. 18.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 1,400 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

