Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 8,806 Shares of CBS Co. (CBS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,316 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,806 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CBS were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBS. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CBS during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in CBS by 3,620.8% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in CBS during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in CBS during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in CBS during the third quarter worth about $245,000. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Anthony G. Ambrosio sold 2,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $129,929.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,344,726.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anthony G. Ambrosio sold 11,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $672,928.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,657,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,480 shares of company stock worth $1,117,598 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CBS in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CBS to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of CBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CBS in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. CBS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.51.

CBS opened at $53.73 on Friday. CBS Co. has a one year low of $47.54 and a one year high of $61.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.19.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The media conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. CBS had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 86.51%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. CBS’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBS Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. CBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

About CBS

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

