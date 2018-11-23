Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys New Stake in WestRock Co (WRK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,554,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Charter Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, RFG Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WRK. TheStreet lowered shares of WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of WestRock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

WRK opened at $45.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89. WestRock Co has a fifty-two week low of $39.21 and a fifty-two week high of $71.55.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WestRock Co will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

