Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,649 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 31.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 37,950 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 5.6% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 119,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 68.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 239,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 97,111 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the third quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 32.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,480,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,877,000 after acquiring an additional 366,758 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qurate Retail Inc Series A alerts:

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $21.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Qurate Retail Inc Series A news, CEO Michael A. George bought 220,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.40 per share, with a total value of $4,500,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark C. Vadon sold 122,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $2,702,756.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QRTEA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/robeco-institutional-asset-management-b-v-cuts-holdings-in-qurate-retail-inc-series-a-qrtea.html.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. It markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 374 million households worldwide each day.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.