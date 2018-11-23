Robert Bernshteyn Sells 63,225 Shares of Coupa Software Inc (COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $3,544,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Bernshteyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $4,225,959.00.

On Monday, September 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $4,883,499.00.

Shares of COUP opened at $56.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -74.96 and a beta of 1.79. Coupa Software Inc has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $84.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $61.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.61 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 16.73%. Research analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on COUP. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $67.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,733,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,300,000 after purchasing an additional 137,624 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter worth about $1,121,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 4.7% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 241,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,081,000 after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 6.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 333,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,358,000 after purchasing an additional 18,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 47.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,815 shares in the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

