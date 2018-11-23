Robert Mcmullan Sells 15,000 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) CFO Robert Mcmullan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $17.38 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.11.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $151.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 309,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.45.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and photonic semiconductor solutions in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, which include integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems for more than 60 product lines.

