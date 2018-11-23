Robert W. Baird Analysts Give Deere & Company (DE) a $165.00 Price Target

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) received a $165.00 target price from equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 20th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cfra set a $158.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.29.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

NYSE:DE traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.69. 54,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,698,956. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $175.26. The company has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.14). Deere & Company had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DE. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 158.4% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 283.8% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.