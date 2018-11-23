Rockhaven Resources (RK) Shares Down 16.7%

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (CVE:RK) fell 16.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 270,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 236% from the average session volume of 80,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
About Rockhaven Resources (CVE:RK)
Rockhaven Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral property interests in Canada. The company primarily explores for precious and base metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Klaza gold-silver property, which consist of 1,478 mineral claims covering an area of 287 square kilometers located in the Dawson Range Gold Belt, Yukon Territory.
