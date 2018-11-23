Ross Stores, Inc. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $4.19 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ross Stores in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 21st. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $4.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.26. DA Davidson has a “Average” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 10.68%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROST. Bank of America upped their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut Ross Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.12.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $81.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $70.84 and a twelve month high of $104.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 26.95%.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.15, for a total transaction of $1,903,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman A. Ferber sold 10,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $962,665.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,552.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 471.2% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,324,179 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $428,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,179 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 33.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,907,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,378,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512,781 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 74.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,965,542 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $492,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,303 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 379.2% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769,749 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $149,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,166,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

