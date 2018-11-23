Ross Stores (ROST) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $98.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.80% from the stock’s previous close.

ROST has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.12.

Ross Stores stock opened at $81.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $70.84 and a 52 week high of $104.35. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 48.34% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.15, for a total value of $1,903,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman A. Ferber sold 10,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $962,665.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,552.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 856.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 210.0% during the third quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 168.7% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 64.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

