Ross Stores (ROST) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $80.88, but opened at $82.64. Ross Stores shares last traded at $81.79, with a volume of 2280896 shares traded.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ROST. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores to $84.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen set a $101.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.12.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.15, for a total value of $1,903,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman A. Ferber sold 10,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $962,665.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,552.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 856.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 210.0% during the third quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 64.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 168.7% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 26.95%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

