Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Acquires 23,490 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 813,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,490 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises about 0.8% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.19% of Waste Management worth $73,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,969,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,169 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 75.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,564,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,737,000 after buying an additional 1,102,457 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 7.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,258,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,094,000 after buying an additional 669,355 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 202.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 933,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,934,000 after buying an additional 624,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 38.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,045,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,376,000 after buying an additional 570,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $90.92. 9,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,570. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.39 and a 52 week high of $93.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.76%.

In other Waste Management news, VP Jeff M. Harris sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,205,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

