Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,105,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 831,172 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for approximately 0.8% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.35% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $408,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,367,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,712,823,000 after purchasing an additional 627,041 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,298,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,944,000 after buying an additional 411,614 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 18,504,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,575,000 after buying an additional 443,292 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,819,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,329,000 after buying an additional 45,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,034,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,067,000 after buying an additional 357,200 shares during the last quarter. 40.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $72.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $101.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $69.99 and a 52-week high of $87.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 18.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Scotia Howard Weill raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Howard Weil raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

